SPORTS AUGUST 10, 2018

It was formed in 1922 as the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Association and this week the Iowa Conference changed its name to the American Rivers Conference. The division three conference includes eight schools in the state of Iowa. The change was prompted by the recent addition of Nebraska Wesleyan and the possibility of further expansion beyond the borders of Iowa. The conference offers 11 sports for men and 11 for women.

Brad Sweet picked up where he left off in Sunday’s Weld Racing Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank, by dominating the Thursday Toyota Night qualifier for the 58th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. The Grass Valley, California native took home $12,000 for his win in the Kasey Kahne Racing #49. Sweet also secured himself the pole position for Saturday night’s $150,000 championship event. He will be flanked by Ohio’s Chad Kemenah, while the second row will be comprised of Wednesday high point drivers Kyle Larson and Donny Schatz.

Peter Jok looks like an NBA player now. And he hopes to be one soon.

The former basketball star at West Des Moines Valley High School has a much more chiseled physique than as a senior at Iowa — when he was the Big Ten Conference’s leading scorer and a first-team all-conference shooting guard.

It’s that fitness level and a 3-point shot that he said is better than ever, Jok sees these attributes to unlocking his NBA dream.

He spent his first professional season mostly off the court. A groin injury was slow to heal and, as a result, he played sparingly for the Northern Arizona Suns, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Phoenix franchise.

He never really got an opportunity to play a lot so he worked mentally on being a professional.

In 2017, Jok became the fourth straight Iowa senior to be named first-team all-Big Ten.

All four have charted different career paths and reflected how difficult it is to navigate a path to a stable NBA lifestyle.

Devyn Marble played in 44 games in his first two seasons with the Orlando Magic, but has battled injuries and is now is headed to Italy for his fifth professional year.

Aaron White has enjoyed a very successful overseas career, and he will return to a team in Lithuania in the prestigious EuroLeague.

Jarrod Uthoff had a strong Year Two in the G League and is now headed to play in Russia.

Jok is choosing to stick with the G League for his second season — and hopefully turn heads along the way and make his way into the NBA.

Mt. Pleasant High School will host a meet the player’s night for the fall sports teams on Friday night August 17th. The MP Booster Club will serve a meal beforehand and then fall sports teams and coaches will be introduced and cheerleaders. Then the Panther football team will have a controlled scrimmage.

On Monday, Aug. 13th from 1:00-4:00 pm a free concussion screening will be available to all W-MU 7-12 student athletes. Permission forms and information can be picked up at the main office. Students should have parent permission before participating.

Winfield Mt. Union is hosting a Meet the Players Night August 16th at 6:00 pm @ the Football Field

Free meal provided by Big Red Pride @ 5:30.