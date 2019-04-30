Sports, April 30th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Soccer:

KILJ — #14(2A) Mount Pleasant hosted Keokuk. Varsity was tied through the first half 0-0. Second half Mount Pleasant started to take advantage of their opportunities. Sydney Doak scored twice, Mary West scored twice and Kaela Welcher had one as well. Mount Pleasant goalie Ayden Ross made 1 save in the win. The Panthers are now 8-1 (6-0 in conference), they play next Tuesday at Fort Madison.

Mount Pleasant JV won following the Varsity match, 1-0 with the lone goal scored by Kalyssa Longhurst.

Boys’ Soccer:

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant boys’ soccer team blitzed Keokuk last night earning a 12-4 victory on the road. Ovidio Reyes-Cardona and Nathan Rauenbuehler scored four goals apiece for the Panthers. Other goal scorers were Cade Warner, Dillan Malone, Nick Tansey and Jadyn Vongsavath. Assists were had by Warner, Brayden Ackles, Carlos Figuero-Garcia, Tyler Craig and Lucas Lee. The win improves the boys’ to 9-3 on the season.

The JV boys’ also picked up a win last night in Keokuk, 2-1. Logan White and Carlos Figueroa-Garcia had the goals in the JV set.

Boys’ Track:

KILJ — It was a quality night in Fairfield for both the boys’ and girls’ Mount Pleasant Panther track teams. More on the girls in a moment. The Panthers got first-place finishes from Sam Beatty in the 400m dash (53.47), Jacob Stukerjurgen in the 800m run (2:02.77), Chase Lamm in the high hurdles (15.12), Cody Mertens in the two-mile (9:50.91), the 4×100 relay team of Khang Truong, Chase Lamm, Rylan Seberg and Zach Beason, the 4×200 relay team of Truong, Beason, Tate Shull and Seberg, the 800m Sprint Medley team of Truong, Lamm, Seberg, and Stukerjurgen, the Distance Medley team of Colton Hutson, Dalton Church, Mason Mills and Cody Mertens, the Shuttle hurdle team of Beason, Shull, Konnor Peterson and Lamm and Zach Beason in the discus, en route to a team victory at the Brookhart-Crew relays last night. Mount Pleasant notched 157.5 team points, ahead of 2nd place Centerville, with 113 and 3rd place Fairfield with 106.5.

Girls’ Track:

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant girls’ track team raced out — pun intended — to an early lead and never looked back as they dominated the Brookhart-Crew Relays last night, winning the team field by nearly 100 points. The Panther girls’ tallied up 191 team points, 92 better than second place Fairfield and comfortably ahead of 3rd place Davis County. Maggie Jennings started the evening on the right foot, with a first-place finish in the 800m run winning with a time of 2:31.55. That was followed up by a first-place honor for Abby Ryon in the 3000m run, Maddie Williamson in the high hurdles, the 4×100 team of Williamson, Karysn Lamm, Lyndi Vantiger, and Kenna Lamm. Maggie Cristoforo continued the fun with a dominating effort in the 400 meter hurdles, winning going away with a time of 1:06.45. Lexi Magnani continued her outstanding season, earning gold in the shot-put, as well, throwing 41 feet and 10 inches.

Recruiting News:

KILJ — A Mount Pleasant senior is taking her talents to….Mount Pleasant. Senior Maddie Williamson has committed to play basketball next year at Iowa Wesleyan University.

Williamson helped guide the Panthers to six wins last year, leading the team with 11.6 points per game while hitting 31% of her three-point shots.

She joins a talented group of girls currently under rookie head coach Temaine Wright.

The Tigers finished last season 5-18.

Trap Shooting:

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant Panther trap team traveled to Marion County Sportsman’s Club to shoot at Pella Christian’s Invitational on Saturday. There were 360 total shooters and 12 schools represented.

In squads, Varsity Squad #1, the team of Parker Baugh, Levi Mills, James Kinney, Aaron Bodenham and Zach Venghaus took first overall.

Varsity Squad #2, the team of Jacob Simmons, Tyler Raub, Jacob Wallace, Brier Klossing and Nate Wallace placed second.

In Varsity Individuals, Tanner Black was first place in Varsity Male. Levi Mills was second in the same division. Brier Klossing was first place in the Varsity Ladies Division.

This upcoming Saturday and Sunday is the SCTP Regional event in Ackley, Iowa from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stockdale Gun Club.

May 18th is at Aim High shooting Company, south of Mount Pleasant, hosted by Danville Bears’ trap team. Shooting will start at 9:00 a.m.

Schedule for Tuesday:

Girls Tennis: at home versus Keokuk (4:30 p.m.)

Boys Tennis: at Keokuk CANCELLED

Middle School Girls Track: at Fort Madison CANCELLED

Middle School Boys Track: at Fairfield CANCELLED