Sports 1st Quarter 2019 Year In Review

Jeff Wettach, former Mt Pleasant athlete and Class of 75 grad, has been award the prestigious Bob Frederick Sportsmanship Award from the NCAA. This award recognizes a coach, administrator or staff member (past or present) who possesses a demonstrated history of sportsmanship. Wettach is a former teacher/coach at West Delaware and most recently retired as the head men’s and women’s track & field coach at Luther College in Decorah. The 2017-18 track and field season was his 32nd year as head coach of the men’s program and 13th for the women’s. During his career his athletes recorded 516 all-conference performances, 25 indoor conference titles, 80 outdoor conference titles, and 46 All-America honors.

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference released the all-conference girl basketball teams. In the North Division the co-players of the year are Maya Johnson from Mediapolis and Suzanna Yoder from Iowa Mennonite, the coach of the year is Todd Borrison from Mediapolis. In the South Division the player of the year is Taryn Scheuermann from Van Buren and Matt Zeitler from Van Buren is the coach of the year.

North Division 1st Team All-Conference Players from the KILJ Area: Maya Johnson and Helaina Hillyard from Mediapolis, Eryka Dickey from Wapello, and Jenna Buffington from Winfield-Mt Union. 2nd Team All-Conference: Mackenzie Springsteen and Ruthie Jahn from Mediapolis, and Holly Massner from Wapello.

South Division 1st Team All-Conference Players from the KILJ Area: Alyssa Pfadenhauer from Danville, Emily Box from Holy Trinity, Mya Merschman and Emily Fuller from Central Lee. 2nd Team All-Conference: Layney Loyd from New London, Isabella Smith from Danville, Ashlynn Haas and Taylor Boeding from Holy Trinity, and Malarie Ross of Central Lee.

The Southeast Conference released their All-Conference Wrestling selections. The wrestler of the year was Tristin Westphal of Washington. On 1st Team All-Conference from Mt Pleasant: Corbin Broeker at 106, Carson Coleman at 113, Avante Henley at 132, Nathan Wallace at 145, Jayden Davis at 160, James DeMeyer at 170, and Zach Beason at 220. Abe Wilson at 152 was the only Panther on 2nd Team All-Conference. On the All-Academic list Mt Pleasant was represented by Jayden Davis, Brayden Ackles, Zach Beason, Conner Coleman, Abe Wilson, and Avante Henley.

Mt Pleasant resident and William Penn University women’s basketball head coach Steve Williamson was named Coach of the Year in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Williamson led the Statesmen to their first conference title in 31 years and finished the regular season with a 27-2 overall record. William Penn has risen to #11 in the NAIA Top 25 rankings.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released their boys basketball All-State teams. In Class 1A Nik Coble from Waco was selected to 2nd team All-State, he averaged 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game this past season and helped the Warriors get all the way to the Sub-State finals. In Class 2A Keaton Mitchell from Wapello was selected to 2nd team All-State, he averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game and finished 6th in blocks in Class 2A. Also in Class 2A Ben Wolgemuth from Mediapolis was named 3rd team All-State, he averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while leading the Bulldogs to a 2nd place finish in the SEI Superconference North Division.

University of Northern Iowa wrestler Drew Foster, a former Mediapolis Bulldog, won the NCAA National Championship over the weekend in the 184 pound weight class. He defeated Max Dean from Cornell in the finals 6-4. Foster is the first UNI wrestler to win a national title since 2000. He finishes the season with a 28-5 record and helped lead the Panthers to tie for 13th place, the best finish for UNI since 2003.

Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department has named Chris Gaskin as the next head coach for the women’s soccer team. He becomes the ninth head coach in program history. As the head coach at Green Mountain College he guided the team to a Northeastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship last year plus the first winning season in the program since 2006. Prior to his time at Green Mountain he was an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota. During his playing days at Green Mountain College he earned multiple All-Conference honors and was Male Athlete of the Year in 2012. He graduated with a degree in sociology and then obtained a Master’s degree in sports psychology. Gaskin went on to play for Riverside Football and the University of Stirling Futsal Team in Scotland in 2014 and 2015 where we was awarded the Player’s Player of the Season.