Speeding Investigation Leads to Other Charges

On May 26, 2018, at approximately 1:35AM, a Henry County Deputy Sheriff performed a traffic stop on a gray, 1995, Ford F-150 for traveling 90 M.P.H. in a 55 M.P.H. zone in the 2600 Grid Of 220th Street. After an investigation, it was found the Justin Watkinson of Mount Union, Iowa, was driving a motor vehicle with a suspended Iowa driver’s license. Justin was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with driving while his license was under suspension. Justin was also given citations for speeding and failing to provide proof of financial liability.