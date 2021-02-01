Special HCHC Election Voting Information

Absentee voting for the HCHC Special Election, which will be held on March 2, is now available. Absentee voting is held at the Henry County Courthouse in the second floor conference room. Absentee voting will continue until the day of the election. Voters can vote absentee from 8 am till 4:30 pm. On Election Day polls will open from 7am and will close 8 pm

The public measure on the ballot reads as follows”

“Shall the Board of Trustees of Henry County Health Center be authorized to pursue leasing the public hospital facilities and related assets to Great River Health System pursuant to a Hospital Operating Lease in accordance with the lease terms approved by the Board of Trustees at its December 15, 2020 meeting, whereby the lease addresses, among other things, the maintenance of hospital care in Henry County, retention of hospital employees and staff, and the role of the Board of Trustees to continue to oversee the Hospital Operating Lease and ensure performance of obligations?”

Voters are asked to vote yes or no to the public measure.

The polls will be open from 7:00 am. close 8:00pm, and the polling places will be at the following locations in the nine election precincts as follows:

NORTHWEST PRECINCT (Wayland City Hall) includes – Jefferson Township, Wayne Township residents living west of James Ave; Cities of Wayland, Coppock and Olds.

NORTHEAST PRECINCT (Winfield City Hall) includes – Scott Township and Canaan Township; Wayne Township residents living east of James Ave; Cities of Winfield and Mt Union.

CENTRAL PRECINCT (Emergency Management) includes– Trenton Township, Tippecanoe Township and Marion Township, Center Township, Cities of Rome, and Westwood.

PRECINCT 4 (Veterans Hall) includes– Mt Pleasant Ward I

PRECINCT 5 (Veterans Hall) includes – Mt Pleasant Ward II

PRECINCT 6 (Veterans Hall) includes –Mt Pleasant Ward III

PRECINCT 7 (Veterans Hall) includes – Mt Pleasant Ward IV

SOUTHWEST Precinct (Salem City Hall) includes – Salem Township, Jackson Township, Cities of Salem, and Hillsboro.

SOUTHEAST Precinct (New London Community Center) includes – New London Township, Baltimore Township, City of New London.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s Office at 319-385-0756 or e-mail rdetrick@henrycountyiowa.us. A sample ballot below is part of this Notice.

A public test of the voting equipment will be held at the Henry County Auditor’s Office on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM.