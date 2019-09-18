Special Dover Program

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of WW I. To recall this part of our history, Sunday September 22nd at 1:30 p.m., Dover Museum, New London, will welcome ‘living historian’ Tom Clegg of Urbandale who will tell about “IOWA’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE GREAT WAR” as a soldier who served. He will bring an extensive collection of authentic and reproduction WW I items. Be sure to view the museum’s military display on the handicap accessible second floor. There is no charge but donations are appreciated. Refreshments to follow.