Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Honored by Dept of Defense for Patriotic Support of Employee Serving in Iowa Guard and Reserve

The Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Dept of Defense operational committee, announced today SEIRPC was honored with a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of its employee serving as a reservist in the Iowa National Guard.

According to Mark Hennessey , Iowa ESGR State Chair, “the Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve. SEIRPC and Mike Norris, SEIRPC Executive Director, was nominated for being highly supportive of Iowa Army National Guard Specialist Steven Stransky, also a SEIRPC planner. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.

SEIRPC is one of 17 councils of governments (COGs) in Iowa and recognized in Chapter 28H of Iowa Code. SEIRPC is a local government member-supported entity and serves Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties and provides planning, grant writing, technical services and program management for the region. SEIRPC is governed by a 19-member board of directors and also manages SEIBUS, Great River Housing Trust Fund, Mediapolis Housing Trust Fund, Southeast Iowa Housing, Inc., Southeast Iowa Regional and Economic Port Authority, Region 16 Regional Planning Affiliate, Southeast Iowa Economic Development District.