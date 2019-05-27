Southeast Iowa Memorial Day Storms

At about 1:15 pm Monday afternoon a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather service for parts of Henry, Van Buren, Lee and Des Moines Counties in the KILJ listening area. At about 1:20 pm the Henry County Sheriff’s office reported possible tornadoes near Keosauqua headed towards Hillsboro, Milton and Farmington headed towards Salem. As of Monday afternoon there were no confirmed reports of tornado spotted in or near Salem. There was an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down on the south edge of Houghton in Lee County, destroying a barn. One warning for South Central Henry County and Southeast Van Buren was cancelled by 2 pm but another was immediately issued for Lee and Des Moines County where the National Weather Service reported a tornado on the ground near Burlington. The area remains under a tornado watch until 9 pm.