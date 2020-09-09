Southeast Iowa artist Annie Guldberg in the mini gallery at the Mount Pleasant Public Library.

Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT is pleased to present a display of paintings by Southeast Iowa artist Annie Guldberg in the mini gallery at the Mount Pleasant Public Library.

Annie’s dramatic and colorful oil paint work in alla-prima style brings bold and dramatic shapes to landscapes and imaginative dreamscapes. Her work is usually completed in one setting by applying wet paint to wet paint.

Guldberg, born in Colorado but raised in Iowa, has had her work shown in galleries throughout the Midwest. Recently she was selected as one of 36 artists across the U.S. to create a portion of the Her Flag project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution establishing women’s suffrage.

Annie is very active in the local arts scene. Her mission as an artist is “to depict an inner vision of colors, places and texture, and contribute to beauty already in the world.” More information about her and details about purchasing her work is available online at www.oilpainterannie.com.

Arts IMPACT is sponsoring the free display of her work at the Mount Pleasant Public Library which will be available for viewing during regular library hours: Monday through Thursday 9AM to 8PM, Friday 9AM to 5:30PM, and Saturdays 9AM to 2PM. The show will run through November.