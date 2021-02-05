Southeast Artist Work on Display

An exhibit of Southeast Iowa artist Jane Elizabeth Shank is currently on display in the Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT portable gallery in the Mt. Pleasant Community LIbrary.

Running through the month of March, her exhibit features pastels of her travels around Lake Superior, the Midwest, and France. The exhibit displays a broad range of subjects and examples of varying artistic challenges. Her paintings are for sale through contacting the artist at her website www.janeelizabethart.com.

Jane is a native of Wisconsin with a life-long passion for art. She is active in the Iowa Artists organization and is a member of the Iowa Pastel Society. In 2015 she helped begin the Art Domestique gallery in Washington, IA. She is also a member of the Burlington Art Center and is a recent winner of a competition there.

She took the leap into nearly full-time painting in 2019. Her goal is to create a body of work that is fun to look at in an exhibit as well as individually. Jane is open to commissions for landscapes, seascapes, and animal and pet portraits.

The Gallery at the Library is sponsored by Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT in support of the arts in Henry County. The Public Library in Mt. Pleasant is open to masked visitors by appointments from Monday thru Thursday, 9 am to 8 pm; on Friday from 9 am to 5:30 pm; and on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Funding for gallery supplies is supported by the Enhance Henry County Community Foundation as well as the William M. and Donna J. Hoaglin Foundation, Inc.