South Main Traffic Change

The intersection of Warren & South Main Street in Mt. Pleasant is now open to East /West traffic.

The intersection of Clay St. & South Main Street in Mt. Pleasant is now closed. The public can still access Two Rivers Bank and the City parking lot from Washington Street. To enter the Courthouse Parking Lot use South Adams St which is normally the exit. You will have to alternate traffic as it will be the entrance and the exit during construction on S Main Street.