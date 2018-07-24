South Main Street Closure Update

First thing Thursday morning July 26th South Main Street in Mt. Pleasant will be closed from Webster St. to Just North of 704 South Main St. These properties South of this point will need to start going South on South Main St. to exit and access their homes. All Properties North of Webster St. will need to Access South Main St. from Green St. and come South on South Main St. We appreciate your patience during the South Main Street Construction.