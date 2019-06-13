South Jefferson Street Update

South Jefferson St. Phase 1 is moving along very well. Jones Contracting will finish pouring the red colored crosswalk at the South St. connection to South Jefferson St. tomorrow Friday June 14th. They will then be sealing concrete joints on Monday June 17th. Kinney & Sons will backfill the East side of South Jefferson St. and South St. Intersection weather permitting.

Then on Tuesday June 18th South Jefferson St. will be blocked off to thru traffic on the North Side of Corry Ct. The traffic signals will then be removed and traffic will be detoured across South St. to Main St. and then North on Main St. All residents in Corry Ct. will turn right coming out of Corry Ct. then Left onto South St. and Left onto Main St. for the duration of the rest of the South Jefferson St. Project.

Jefferson St. Green St. to the North side of Corry Ct. will remain open to local traffic only for the time being. South Jefferson St. North of Corry Ct. will be blocked off to thru traffic. Any one going South of Mt Pleasant on the Oakland Mills Road should use South Main St. to South St. to access the Oakland Mills Road.

Kinney & Sons will be working on clearing & grubbing trees and brush South of Yocum Lane the week starting June 19th before starting the underground drainage work.