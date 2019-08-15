Skillathon Winners

Congratulations to Anna Beckman,Audrey Smith & Zane Smith for winning the Iowa State Fair Meat Goat Skillathon! A skillathon is a science-based educational contest that tests the participants’ knowledge of animal science. Skillathon teams are comprised of 3 individuals with different skill levels and there are five stations where youth work together to solve problems and identify sheep, swine or goat production components. Some of the questions that are asked involve identifying feed samples, breeds, meat cuts and equipment. Also answering questions about animal nutrients, quality assurance and handling of equipment come into play.