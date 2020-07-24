Six Panthers Named First Team All-SEC, Three More Honored

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant baseball team had six 1st Team All-Conference selections as announced by the league today:

P Nik Coble

P Jaxon Hoyle

INF Clayton Lowery

OF Rylan Seberg

OF Chase Williamson

DH Brennen Bender

Shortstop Corbin Broeker was 2nd Team All-SEC choice, as well.

INF Jack Johnson and C Dalton Gardner were both Honorable Mention selections.

The Panther finished this year 15-7 and conference champions of the Southeast Conference before falling in Monday’s Substate 5 semifinal to Davenport Assumption, 9-5.