SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

SITE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on March 4, 2021
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to review/discuss:
- Iowa Construction Advocacy Team (ICAT) Presentation
- High School Chiller Replacement
- Klingner Associates Engineering Proposal
- Van Allen Elementary Exterior Improvements Update
- Ed. Garden – Waterline installation
- 2021-2022 Buildings and Grounds Projects
The meeting is open to the public.