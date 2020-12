Single Vehicle Crash

On December 3rd, at approximately 1:40 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700-grid of Oasis Avenue. An investigation determined that Jaina Rusch, was driving northbound when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled into a fence line. The collision resulted in minor damage to the fence and totaled the vehicle.