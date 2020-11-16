Single Vehicle Accident

On November 12th, 2020, at approximately 6:27 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle accident with property damage in the 1100-grid of Agency Road. After an investigation, it was found that Nathaniel Piffer of Salem, Iowa, was driving a red, 1999, Doge Dakota. While traveling westbound on Agency Road, Nathaniel’s vehicle ran off the traveled portion of the roadway striking a utility pole. The vehicle sustained major damage estimating to be a total loss. Nathaniel was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle. No injuries were reported.