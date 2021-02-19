Single Vehicle Accident

At approximately 9:39AM on Tuesday morning February 16, 2021 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle roll-over accident near the intersection of 140th St and Oasis Ave just south of Winfield.

An investigation into the accident showed that Auna Waters had been traveling northbound on Oasis Ave in her 2004 Pontiac Grand-AM when she lost control of her vehicle after encountering a slick spot in the roadway while negotiating a curve. Auna’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch rolling one time landing back on its wheels.

Responding to the scene was the Winfield First Responders and the Henry County Ambulance Services.