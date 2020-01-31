Show Choir Season Kickoff

Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion heads to Davenport North High School Saturday for their first competition of the season. Mount Pleasant will be among 19 groups participating in The Big Dance Invitational, with a scheduled performance time of 12:45 pm.

InMotion is an auditioned group of 54 singers and dancers with 14 instrumentalists and 7 crew members. They are under the direction of Marlene DePriest with band preparation by Jim DePriest and choreography by Ben Schrank and Anne Chapman.