Short Pursuit

Friday morning, just after 9:30, Mount Pleasant Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Cherry. The stop involved a motorcycle operated by David Hudnall of Mount Pleasant. Hudnall took off at a high rate of speed leading police on a short pursuit to 907 East Monroe Street. At that point Hudnall took off on foot. Officers ended up tasing (taze-ing) him because he wouldn’t comply with orders to stop. Hudnall was arrested and charged with interference with official acts, eluding, driving under suspension, possession of drug equipment, failure to obey a stop sign and he didn’t have any insurance. Hudnall was also out on bond from a previous arrest by Mount Pleasant Police for motorcycle theft.