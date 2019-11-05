Shooting Incident

Mount Pleasant Police have released the details regarding an investigation into a shooting at the Heidelburg Motel. Tuesday just after 7 am Henry County Emergency Communications received a call from the motel on the east edge of Mount Pleasant. The caller was reporting a shooting in one of the rooms. Mt. Pleasant Police, Iowa Department of Transportation and deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department responded. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area and stopped at the Pilot Truck Stop. 45 year old David Stott was taken into custody. One victim was identified and taken to the Henry County Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. Stott has been charged with Terrorism and Burglary 1st Degree. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.