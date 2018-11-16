Shoe Drive Fundraiser

Winfield Mt. Union High School Senior Class Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser to Raise Money for a safe and entertaining After Prom Event

Winfield, Ia., 2018 – Winfield Mt. Union High School Senior Class is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser on December 3, 2018 through February 2, 2019 to raise funds for their After Prom Event. The WMU Seniors will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit The WMU High School After Prom Event. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at The WMU High School Lobby, Hagge Insurance or The Winfield Presbyterian Church. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about the shoe drive,” said Sabrina Moody, WMU Senior Class President. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our After Prom and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Winfield Mt. Union Senior Class, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

About Winfield Mt. Union After Prom

This is an event to provide the students of WMU HS with a safe and entertaining evening after the dance. There will be food, games, prizes and lots of memories made.