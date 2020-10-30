Shirley Swanson

Shirley Swanson, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church with memorial services to follow at at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating. Burial will be in the Swedesburg Church Cemetery. Family request all that attend to please wear a mask due to Covid19. Memorials may be directed to the Church Quilting Organization in memory of Shirley. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield is caring for Shirley’s family and arrangements.

Shirley Anderson was born on February 3, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa the daughter of Boyd and Bessie (Owens) Anderson. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and then attended Mt. Mercy College of Nursing. On August 31, 1952, Shirley was united in marriage to Roger Julius Swanson in Swedesburg. She worked for the Olds School System as a secretary and later was the office manager of Packers Sanitation in Mt. Pleasant. Shirley was a member of the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, WACO Women’s Club and the church Quilting Club. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, shopping, driving over the speed limit, going to her grandchildren’s school events, and spending time with friends.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her children, Douglas Swanson of Olds, David (Lisa) Swanson of Hillsboro, Scott (Jenni) Swanson of Ollie and Kathy Swanson of Swedesburg; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Darlene Herrington and Wanda Keeley.