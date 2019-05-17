Shirley F. Bittle-Farley (final arrangements)

Shirley F. Bittle-Farley, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Josh Daggett officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Cremation will then be accorded. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the library at Iowa Wesleyan University. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.

Born November 18, 1929, in Fairfield, IA, Shirley Francis was the daughter of Ira and Nellie (Ellingsworth) Walters. She was a graduate of Lockridge High School. In 1952, Shirley married Maynard G. Bittle in Lisbon, IA. He preceded her in death in 1975. In 1991, she married James Farley. The couple later divorced.

Growing up in Lockridge, IA, Shirley moved to Stockport, IA, in 1957. She lived in Wapello, IA, prior to moving to Mt. Pleasant in 1967. For thirty-four years, she was a librarian for Iowa Wesleyan College, from which she was given an honorary degree. She retired in 2014.

Being widowed at a young age, Shirley devoted herself to raising her sons. She enjoyed going to auctions, crafting, sewing, and making jewelry. Shirley was a member of the Red Hat Society and liked to spend time with her “Vega Seven” friends.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Butch K. (Melissa) Bittle of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Christopher G. (Gale) Bittle of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Andrew P. (Julie) of Des Moines, IA; seven grandchildren, Krystal G. (Lance) Spink, Chad A. (Rafael) Bittle-Andrade, Gwen E. (Elijah) Villegas, Madison K. Bittle, Grace M. Bittle, Francis W. Bittle, and Ava K. Bittle; along with three great-grandchildren, Elsie Spink, Felix Villegas, and Ozzy Villegas. She is also survived by a brother, Edward Walters of Albuquerque, NM; a niece; and a nephew.

Along with her husbands, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, and a nephew.