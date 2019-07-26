Sherry M. Simpson

Sherry M. Simpson, 71, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

She was born January 20, 1948, in Mt. Sterling, Iowa, the daughter of Eva Randolph Scotton. On, August 15, 1964 in Crocker, Missouri, she married Edward Kennedy, they later divorced.

Survivors include two daughters: Tina (Randy) Loges of Farmington, Iowa and Tracy (Keith) DeVries of Kent, Ohio; five grandchildren: Heather (Corey) Austin, Kelcey Loges, Addison Loges, Garrett DeVries and Olivia DeVries.

She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, two brothers: Jerry Scotton and her brother in infancy.

Sherry worked at the Bonaparte Glove Factory and the Van Buren County Hospital. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her children and grandchildren

Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Mary Yoder-Schrock officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory for the Farmington EMT’s or the Diabetes Foundation.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.