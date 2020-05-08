Sherry L. Bertsch & Michael L. “Mike” Shannan

Sherry L. Bertsch, 58, of rural Washington, IA, and owner of Country Charm Flowers and gifts in Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home as a result of a fire.

According to her wishes, Sherry has been cremated. A joint celebration of her life, along with the life of Mike Shannan, will be held at a later time when social distancing restrictions are lifted. Inurnment will be in Pattison Cemetery, rural Fairfield. Memorials will be established at the time of the celebration of life. Olson ~ Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born October 15, 1961, in Ottumwa, IA, Sherry Lynn was the daughter of James and Marilyn (Hutton) Bertsch. Growing up in Fairfield, IA, she was a 1980 graduate of Fairfield High School. Following high school, Sherry obtained a horticulture degree from Indian Hills Community College.

Sherry had a love of gardening and flowers, took that passion and opened her own business, Country Charm Flowers and Gifts in 1985. For the past 35 years Sherry was a beloved and active member of the Mt. Pleasant business community. Her customers became her friends, and she made them feel loved and cared for during their celebrations and sorrows. Her mother, Marilyn, worked with Sherry for many years.

Enjoying horses, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, antiquing, and a love of animals, Sherry had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Lucky, Casino, and Alex. She was truly one of life’s treasures, with an outgoing, friendly personality, and above all she was an amazing daughter, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Sherry is survived by her father, James (Belinda) Bertsch of Denver, CO; two sisters, Janyce (Bob) Gray of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Tammie Haney of Fairfield, IA; two step-sisters, Katrina Baca and Misty Peterson, both of Denver, CO; along with nieces, Katlyn and Remi, and a nephew, Easton, all of Fairfield, IA.

Preceding Sherry in death was her mother, Marilyn Bertsch. Mike Shannan, Sherry’s longtime partner, perished at the same time of Sherry’s death.

A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others (L. Frank Baum) and Sherry was loved by many.

Michael L. “Mike” Shannan, 66, of rural Washington, IA, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home as a result of a fire.

According to his wishes, Mike has been cremated. A joint celebration of his life, along with the life of Sherry Bertsch, will be held at a later time when social distancing restrictions are lifted. Inurnment will be in Pattison Cemetery, rural Fairfield, IA. Memorials will be established at the time of the celebration of life. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com .

Born in Keosauqua, IA, on December 17, 1953, Michael Lee was the son of Jimmy Lee and Mary Lou (Droz) Shannan. He graduated from Fairfield High School. Mike served in the United States Navy, doing two tours during the Vietnam War.

After being honorably discharged, Mike farmed and worked with quarter horses. He was part owner in the family business, Shannan Horse and Hound, in Fairfield, selling tack, feed, and western wear. Mike had a natural talent and love for horses. He made a living for many years showing, shoeing, judging, and training horses. Using his knowledge of horses, Mike was a winning trainer at Prairie Meadows Race Track in Des Moines.

A jack of all trades, Mike was able to use his creative talents to create recycled glass, one-of-a-kind, bird feeders that were sold throughout the country. Most recently he enjoyed helping his beloved partner, Sherry with her floral business, Country Charm Flowers and Gifts in Mt. Pleasant. Along with his love of horses, Mike also loved dogs, especially Lucky, his Australian Shepherd.

Left to share Mike’s memories are his children, Jeremy Shannan of Mesa, AZ and Jodi (Winston) Anderson of Chandler, AZ; his mother, Mary Lou Shannan of Fairfield, IA; and two brothers, Kirk (Mary) Shannan of Fairfield, IA, and Kevin (Bill) Shannan of Columbus, OH. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Shamus Shannan and Noah Kirkendohl, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mike in death was his father and a brother, Todd Shannan. Sherry Bertsch, Mike’s longtime partner, perished alongside Mike.