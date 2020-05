Sherry Bertsch & Mike Shannan

Sherry Bertsch, 58, of rural Washington, IA, and owner of Country Charm Flowers in Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home as a result of a fire.

Mike Shannan, 66, of rural Washington, IA, formerly of Fairfield, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home as a result of a fire, along with his companion, Sherry Bertsch.

Arrangements for both are pending at Olson ~ Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant.