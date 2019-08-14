Shepherd Named SCC’s Vice President of Academic Affairs

West Burlington, IA — Southeastern Community College recently named Dr. Janet Shepherd its new Vice President of Academic Affairs.

She replaces Dr. Carole Richardson who retired in June.

Having served as the college’s Director of Institutional Research, Planning, and Advancement for the past two years, Shepherd starts her new post already very familiar with the college.

In her role as vice president, Shepherd maintains working relationships with the Iowa Department of Education, K-12 districts within the region, other higher education institutions, and businesses within southeast Iowa.

Additionally, Shepherd is a member of the President’s Executive Cabinet, and provides leadership in policy formation, strategic planning, budget development and personnel allocations.

“I am excited about the positive things going on at SCC right now,” says Shepherd. “I am honored to be among so many people who work every day to improve and expand the exceptional opportunities available to our students.”

Shepherd came to SCC with nearly a decade of experience at Upper Iowa University as the Associate Provost and Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness.

“It is my goal to offer resources to make it possible for students to continue thriving,” she says. “I’m fortunate to have a spectacular team by my side to carry out SCC’s mission to offer ‘accessible, quality programs and services which promote student success and economic vitality.’”

SCC President Dr. Michael Ash says Shepherd’s “students first” approach to her work is exactly what SCC is about.

“You’ll hear me say this every chance I get. What we do is about the students,” he says. “Janet and her team are already working tirelessly to provide the best academic experience for our students.”