Sharon Kay BortonWritten by Theresa Rose on July 30, 2018
Sharon Kay Borton, 73, of New London, died Thursday, July 26, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service for Mrs. Borton will be 2:00, August 4th, at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Rod Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Burge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM, Saturday at the chapel with the family present to greet friends from noon – 2:00.
Memorials have been established for New London Fire and Rescue for equipment and H.J.Nugen Public Library for the purchase of children’s books. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.