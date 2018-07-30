Sharon Kay Borton

Sharon Kay Borton, 73, of New London, died Thursday, July 26, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

The funeral service for Mrs. Borton will be 2:00, August 4th, at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Rod Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Burge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM, Saturday at the chapel with the family present to greet friends from noon – 2:00.

Memorials have been established for New London Fire and Rescue for equipment and H.J.Nugen Public Library for the purchase of children's books.