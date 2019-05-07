Sexual Assault Conviction

Henry County Attorney, Darin Stater, announced today that a former Henry County resident was found guilty of sexual assault.

Alex Spiker, age 22 was convicted Friday, of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree, a Class C Felony. Spiker was found to have originally offered a female a ride home. While driving her home, Spiker stopped in a remote area of the county and forcefully sexually assaulted her.

Stater said the four-day jury trial was presided over by District Court Judge Mark Kruse.

Stater praised the prompt and thorough investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Spiker is facing up to ten years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 15, 2019.