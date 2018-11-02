Sewer Project Update

Drish Construction continues installing Sanitary Sewer on Jay St. between Washington St. & Monroe St. through November 9th. Jones Contracting will be pouring back Warren & Jay St. Intersection, Clay St. & Jay St. Intersection, driveways and sidewalks on Warren St. Locust St. to East Side of Jay St. They will also be pouring back driveways and sidewalks on Jay St. Warren St. to Washington St. starting Monday November 5th weather permitting until they are finished.

Saunders Park Road

Fye Excavating is finishing placing subbase and replacing an 18” clay tile that had collapsed. Hickey’s will start setting up and pouring PCC Pavement the week of November 5th weather permitting.