Several Releases From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

At approximately 9:30AM on May 19, 2019, a single vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 44 on Highway 218 in the west ditch.

Investigation revealed Derek Dawson, of Oxford, Iowa, lost control of the 2018 Ford F150 he was driving, causing it to enter the west ditch where it came to rest on a fence line.

No injury was reported and damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5000.

Dawson was arrested for Driving While Barred, Driving While Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Maintain Control.

On May 16th, 2019, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 grid of 305th Street. An investigation determined that Reece McNamee, 20, of Mt Pleasant, was driving southbound through a curve in the roadway in his 2003 GMC truck when he collided with a Mt Pleasant School District bus that was traveling northbound. The bus, driven by Carroll Smith, 77, of Mt Pleasant, was carrying six students at the time of the accident. The bus suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported. The McNamee vehicle was considered totaled. Reece McNamee was issued a citation for Failure to Yield Half of Roadway.

On May 16th, 2019, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident near Mile Marker 232 on Highway 34. An investigation determined that Molly McPartland, 29, of West Des Moines, was traveling west on Highway 34 when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch where it rolled several times. McPartland was transported to the Henry County Health Center by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. McPartland was issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Control.

Assisting on scene was Mt Pleasant Fire, Mt. Pleasant Police, and the Iowa State Patrol.

On May 15th, 2019, at approximately 8:47PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a disturbance at 117 North State Street, Hillsboro. As a result of this incident and subsequent investigation Jacob Fett, 40, of Hillsboro was charged with Domestic Assault with Injury and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, both are Serious Misdemeanors.

On May 15th, 2019, at approximately 8:05PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a disturbance at 134 East Commercial Street, Hillsboro. As a result of this incident and subsequent investigation Sara Forcum, 30, of Burlington was charged with Harassment – 2nd Degree a Serious Misdemeanor.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Burlington Police Department during this investigation.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***