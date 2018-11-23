Seriousness of Sericea Lespedeza Identification and Management

Donnellson, Iowa – The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Iowa DNR are hosting two workshops for landowners and land managers who would like to learn more about how to identify and deal with Sericea lespedeza.

Sericea lespedeza (Lespedeza cuneate) is an introduced perennial legume and becoming a more prevalent weed in southern Iowa, and controlling this weed is becoming a bigger problem for producers and landowners. This weed can spread by animals as well as movement of contaminated hay.

Learn about the origin, movement, plant characteristics, and management tactics used to control Sericea lespedeza at these workshops as well as the threat it poses to CRP and pastures. Other topics to be covered at the workshop include mid-contract management for CRP and other NRCS programs.

Workshop Times and Locations:

December 12th, 2018 • 8:00 am – 10:00am • Donnellson, Iowa

Pilot Grove Community Room

506 N Main St, Donnellson Iowa

Coffee and donuts provided

December 13th, 2018 • 8:00am – 10:00am • Keosauqua, Iowa

Robert’s Memorial Center, Keosauqua Fairgrounds

20497 Hwy 1 N, Keosauqua, IA

Coffee and donuts provided

There is no cost to attend the workshop. RSVPs are recommended, but not required. For more information, or to RSVP by December 10th, please contact Holly Shutt at (785) 294-2004 or hshutt@pheasantsforever.org.

Individuals with disabilities should schedule attendance in advance to ensure proper accommodations are provided. This includes, but is not limited to, such items as accessibility, sign language interpreters, Braille, large print or alternative print formats, and special dietary requirements. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Holly Shutt

(785) 294-2004

hshutt@pheasantsforever.org