Serious Injury Due to Fireworks

An individual received serious injuries to his hand Saturday afternoon in Mt. Pleasant. The ambulance was called to 302 North Poplar at about 2:30 pm for a report that a man was injured possibly due to fireworks. Our unofficial information indicates there were fireworks involved and the man was airlifted to University Hospitals. According to county real estate records the home at that address is owned by Carl Clayton, Junior and Cody Clayton. But Mt. Pleasant Police, who were called for ambulance assist only, did not have the name of the injured man.