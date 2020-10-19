Senior Life Solutions Partnership

Henry County Health Center announces

Senior Life Solutions partnership

Henry County Health Center is pleased to announce a partnership with Senior Life Solutions. Senior Life Solutions will be located in Henry County Health Center at 407 S. White Street, Mt. Pleasant.

Henry County Health Center’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one. Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety:

Recently experienced a traumatic event

Lost a spouse or close family member

Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

Changes in appetite

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of energy

Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks

Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness

Following an individual assessment, patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.

“I have been privileged to work in the field of mental health and wellness for over 15 years and to serve as a nurse at HCHC for 4 years. I am excited to be a part of bringing this much needed program and service to our area,” explained Chasity Lange, MSN, Program Director.

Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, the patient, or another healthcare professional.

For more information, call the Henry County Health Center’s Senior Life Solutions program at 319.385.6552.