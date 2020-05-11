Senior Farmers’ Market Checks Are Available for 2020

Senior Farmers’ Market Checks Are Available for 2020

Due to COVID-19, All Distribution is By Mail Only

As part of a national initiative, Milestones Area Agency on Aging will again issue Senior Farmers’ Market checks starting

June 1, continuing through August 31—or until depleted—to low- and moderate-income seniors age 60+ for use at

approved local farmers’ markets.

Recipients are awarded 10-$3 checks valued at $30. The checks can be used June through October for fresh,

unprepared, locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey at participating farmers market vendors. Checks

cannot be used for eggs, nuts, baked goods, jelly, meat, plants, flowers, crafts, etc. Each person receives only one set of

checks per year.

Annual income requirements are $23,606 ($1,967.17 per month) or below for a single person and $31,894 ($2,657.83

per month) or below for a married couple. Both spouses may receive checks if each person is age 60+.

Milestones is the distribution agency for seniors living in Appanoose, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson,

Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties.

Due to COVID-19, all distribution will be conducted by mail only. Anyone eligible who received checks last year will be

mailed an application automatically. They will not need to call Milestones UNLESS their address changed from last year.

Anyone who did not receive checks last year but meets the eligibility requirements above, can call 855-410-6222 to

request an application be mailed to them. All recipients must complete the application form which includes signing a

statement of eligibility. The senior MUST sign the application form before sending it back to Milestones in Davenport.

Married couples need only complete one form. Proxies are allowed, meaning a person age 18 or older who can act on

behalf of the senior applying for checks. However, checks will be mailed to the senior’s address.

Once reviewed and processed, checks will be mailed to qualified applicants. Please allow at least 2 – 3 weeks for

processing and delivery.