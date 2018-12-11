Senator Taylor looks to move Iowa forward through bipartisan work in legislative committees

State Senator Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant will help shape the work of the 2019 session of the Iowa Legislature through participation on several Iowa Senate committees.

Senator Rich Taylor is an Assistant Democratic Leader and will also be the ranking member of the Veterans Committee. He will also serve as a member of the Agriculture, Judiciary, and Labor Committees. Senator Taylor will be a member of the Administration and Regulation Budget Subcommittee.

“Through committee work, you can shape legislation long before it comes to an up or down vote on the floor of the Senate,” said Taylor. “I’ll push for a stronger economy, better education, and job opportunities for the people I represent.”