Semi & Trailer Go “Off Road”

On September 9 at approximately 2:59AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a semi that drove off the roadway near the intersection of Clayton Avenue & U.S. Highway 34 near Rome, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Michael Kenneth Robison (44 years of age) of Maquoketa, Iowa, was driving a 2020 International semi westbound in the 1100 Grid of U.S. Highway 34 in a construction zone. While driving through the construction zone, Michael dropped the right axles of both the semi and trailer off onto the shoulder of the roadway. Due to the recent rain fall from the previous two days, the shoulder was soft which caused the semi and trailer tires to sink into the shoulder. It was found no damage was caused to the semi & trailer. The westbound lanes of traffic were shut down for approximately half an hour to remove the semi and trailer from the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Mount Pleasant Police Department for their assistance on closing down the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 34 and directing traffic so the semi and trailer could be safely removed from the roadway.