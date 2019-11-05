Semi Roll Over

On October 2nd, 2019, at approximately 10:26AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a semi-truck rolled over in the ditch at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 300th Street.

An investigation determined that Jerry Mabeus, 77, of rural Mt Pleasant, was attempting to turn northbound onto Franklin Avenue in his 2013 Mack truck when the passenger side trailer tires came too close to the edge of the roadway. The trailer was loaded with corn and slid into the ditch where it rolled onto its side.

The truck was considered a total loss. Several neighbors assisted in cleaning up the corn. Salem Fire and the Iowa State Patrol provided traffic control while Franklin Avenue was shut down for the cleanup.