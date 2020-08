Semi Pulls Down Electrical Wire

Mount Pleasant Police, the Fire Department and the Utilities were all called to 309 W. Washington Street at 7:15 Wednesday morning. A low hanging power line caught on the top of a semi tractor trailer as the driver, Jordan Fisher of Oskaloosa, was attemping to make a u-turn in the Gas Land parking lot. The wire was pulled from the building and started a small fire. No one was injured.