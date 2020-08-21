Semi On Its’ Side Blocks Traffic

On August 20, 2020, at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls of a single motor vehicle rollover on Highway 34 near mile marker 229. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation into the cause of the collision.

An investigation determined Kyle Blubaugh, 31 of Chariton, was operating a 2009 Kenworth pulling a refrigerated trailer when it left the roadway. Brubaugh attempted to regain control of the vehicle but oversteered causing the commercial vehicle to roll onto the passenger side. The commercial motor vehicle came to rest blocking all east bound traffic.

Blubaugh was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle, a simple misdemeanor. No injuries were reported at the scene. A dollar amount of cargo and vehicle was not determined at this time.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Henry County Health Center Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Henry County Road Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Lee County Health Department, and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.