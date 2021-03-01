Semi Crash

On February 27 at approximately 2:22AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a semi rollover in the 2200 Grid of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 240 east of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Mohamed Yusuf (38 years of age) of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, was operating a 2017 Freightliner semi & trailer traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 34. While traveling eastbound, the driver lost control of the semi. This resulted in the semi & trailer to drive down into the median and cross both lanes of westbound traffic. The semi and trailer then drove off into the northside shoulder/ditch of the highway which caused both the semi & trailer to rollover. Minor injuries were suspected, but the driver and a passenger declined medical attention. Mohamed Yusuf was given a citation for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle. The approximate cost in damages to the semi, trailer, and product being hauled to be over $250,000. Henry County Paramedics along with the New London Police Department assisted with this motor vehicle crash.