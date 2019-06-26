Semi Accident

On June 25, 2019, at about 8:08 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single vehicle accident on Highway 34 east of the Westwood exit. Deputies arrived to locate a semi on its side blocking the eastbound lanes of traffic. The driver of the vehicle, Yuriy Fishman, lost control of the vehicle while traveling westbound on Highway 34 crossing through the median into the eastbound lanes, where it came to a rest on its side. Yuriy Fishman was issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Control. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Brueur’s Towing.