Selma L. Parker

Selma L. Parker, 78, of Douds, Iowa went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on March 17, 1942 to Lawrence and Florence VanTrump Smith in rural Lee County, Iowa. She graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1960 and married Gary Parker on July 3, 1960 at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Together Gary and Selma raised three daughters, Kim, Brenda, and Carla. Gary preceded her in death on April 18, 2018.

Selma was a housewife, she worked at the Fairfield Glove Factory, Riverside Plastics and also ran her own housekeeping service. She was an active member of the Zion Bible Church, and taught Bible School and Sunday School at Amazing Grace Church alongside her husband, Gary. Selma volunteered with Girl Scouts and 4-H. She was an excellent cook and baker, known for her delicious homemade rolls and potato salad. She was also very artistic, she painted ceramics, and decorated some of the most beautiful cakes for weddings and birthdays. Selma and Gary lived the majority of their life near the river in Bonaparte and took advantage of all the river had to offer. They loved camping, fishing and spent a lot of time enjoying the outdoors around the campfire. Most of all, Selma loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Kenny) Yates of Revere, Missouri, Brenda (Kenny) Halls of Douds, Iowa, Carla (Kurt) Mertens of Houghton, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Khela Lovell, Stephanie Halls, Camilla DaVolt, John Quintin Kite, Darian Mertens, Dylan Mertens, Sierra Mertens, Makayla Mertens; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer Tipton, David Yates; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Delbert (Mary) Smith; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Florence Smith; husband, Gary; stillborn son; granddaughter, Shyla Mertens; brother, Don Smith; and sister, Patricia Hymes.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Zion Bible Church with Pastor Phil Ross officiating. Due to Covid-19, a short visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Zion Bible Church and will continue until the time of the service with social distancing encouraged. Memorial contributions in Selma’s honor may be made to EveryStep Hospice of Mount Pleasant or the Zion Bible Church and may be left at the church or mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 455, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.