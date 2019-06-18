SEISO PRESENTS MUSIC FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF MOON LANDING WITH FIREWORKS

Mark your calendars now for the 2019 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Symphonic Blast! concert under the direction of Musical Director Robert McConnell. The concert will take place at the band shell in Crapo Park on Saturday, July 6 at 8:15 PM. Bring your lawn chairs, beverages and bug spray to enjoy the light classical music and amazing fireworks on the bluff of the Mississippi River.

The program’s theme is the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and will include music from movies Star Wars, E.T., Apollo 13, and Star Trek as well as favorites Paper Moon, Fly Me to the Moon, Moon River and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.

Admission is free.