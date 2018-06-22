SEISO PRESENTS LIGHT CLASSICAL MUSIC AND FIREWORKS OVERLOOKING THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mark your calendars now for the 2018 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Symphonic Blast! concert at the band shell in Crapo Park on Saturday, July 7 at 8:15 PM. Bring your lawn chairs, beverages and bug spray to enjoy the light classical music and amazing fireworks on the bluff of the Mississippi River.

The program of light classical favorites will include Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and Circus Galop, John Horner’s Titanic, John Williams’ Raiders March and Olympic Spirit, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, Carlos Gardel’s Tango (por una cabeza), Percy Grainger’s Handel in the Strand, and a suite of Leroy Anderson favorites.

Admission is free.