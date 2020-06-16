SEISC Busy Again in Baseball, Softball Tonight

Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 16, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Superconference has another loaded Tuesday slate in baseball and softball tonight.

Here’s the full schedule of games this evening:

Baseball:

  • Mediapolis (1-0) at Winfield-Mount Union — 6:00 p.m.
  • New London (1-0) at Cardinal — 7:00 p.m.
  • Pekin at Wapello — 7:00 p.m.
  • Van Buren at West Burlington — 7:00 p.m.

Softball:

  • Central Lee at Holy Trinity — 7:00 p.m.
  • Winfield-Mount Union at Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.
  • Cardinal at New London — 7:00 p.m.
  • Wapello at Pekin — 7:00 p.m.
  • WB/ND at Van Buren County — 7:00 p.m.

And a bonus, 7th Grade New London baseball and the debut of Coach Nathan Bloechl at New London at 5:30 p.m. against Denmark.

 