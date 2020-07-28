SEISC Announces All-Conference Softball Lists

Written by Nathan Bloechl on July 28, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020 All-Conference and several area names received recognition.

Beginning with the Players of the Year, the North Division POY was Louisa-Muscatine senior pitcher Hailey Sanders.

Sanders excelled in the circle, working 95 innings this year to the tune of 0.81 ERA with 149 strikeouts.

The Northern Iowa recruit is 14-2 on the season.

The South Division POY was West Burlington-Notre Dame pitcher Lauren Summers, who was dynamite for the Falcons this season.

Here’s a look at the area players on the First Team for the North Division:

  • P Madie Anderson, JR, Winfield-Mount Union
  • C Morgan Stecher, 8th, Louisa-Muscatine
  • IF Kylie Sanders, JR, Louisa-Muscatine
  • IF Brynn Jeamby, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine
  • OF McKenna Hoenadel, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine
  • UT Aliyah Lolling, JR, Wapello

And First Teamers for the South Division:

  • P Sophie Turner, SOPH, Central Lee
  • C Layney Loyd, SR, New London
  • C Brooke Mueller, FR, Holy Trinity
  • IF Ashlyn McSorley, SOPH, New London
  • OF Meghan Hopp, SOPH, Central Lee
  • OF Kara Krieger, SR, New London
  • UT Carlea Beckman, FR, Danville

Second Team North Division:

  • C Toni Bohlen, JR, Wapello
  • C Anna Anderson, FR, Winfield-Mount Union
  • IF Mallory Mashek, JR, Louisa-Muscatine
  • IF Sammy Ewart, JR, Wapello
  • IF Mackenzie Springsteen, SR, Mediapolis
  • OF Morgan Richenberger, SOPH, Wapello
  • OF Mae Cox, JR, Louisa-Muscatine
  • UT Carlee Sloan, SOPH, Winfield-Mount Union
  • UT Jayde Eberhardt, SOPH, Mediapolis

Second Team South Division:

  • P Mary Hellige, FR, Holy Trinity
  • C Halo Arrowood, JR, Central Lee
  • C Miranda Richards, SR, Danville
  • IF Sofie Reighard, JR, New London
  • IF Daly Brisby, SR, Central Lee
  • IF Morgan Waste, JR, Danville
  • OF Makalya Morrison, FR, Central Lee
  • OF Marah Hartrick, JR, New London
  • UT Elly Manning, FR, New London
  • UT Andrea Benner, SR, Central Lee
  • UT, Ava Smith, SOPH, Danville

 