SEISC Announces All-Conference Softball Lists

SEISC Announces All-Conference Softball ListsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on July 28, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020 All-Conference and several area names received recognition.
Beginning with the Players of the Year, the North Division POY was Louisa-Muscatine senior pitcher Hailey Sanders.
Sanders excelled in the circle, working 95 innings this year to the tune of 0.81 ERA with 149 strikeouts.
The Northern Iowa recruit is 14-2 on the season.
The South Division POY was West Burlington-Notre Dame pitcher Lauren Summers, who was dynamite for the Falcons this season.
Here’s a look at the area players on the First Team for the North Division:
- P Madie Anderson, JR, Winfield-Mount Union
- C Morgan Stecher, 8th, Louisa-Muscatine
- IF Kylie Sanders, JR, Louisa-Muscatine
- IF Brynn Jeamby, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine
- OF McKenna Hoenadel, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine
- UT Aliyah Lolling, JR, Wapello
And First Teamers for the South Division:
- P Sophie Turner, SOPH, Central Lee
- C Layney Loyd, SR, New London
- C Brooke Mueller, FR, Holy Trinity
- IF Ashlyn McSorley, SOPH, New London
- OF Meghan Hopp, SOPH, Central Lee
- OF Kara Krieger, SR, New London
- UT Carlea Beckman, FR, Danville
Second Team North Division:
- C Toni Bohlen, JR, Wapello
- C Anna Anderson, FR, Winfield-Mount Union
- IF Mallory Mashek, JR, Louisa-Muscatine
- IF Sammy Ewart, JR, Wapello
- IF Mackenzie Springsteen, SR, Mediapolis
- OF Morgan Richenberger, SOPH, Wapello
- OF Mae Cox, JR, Louisa-Muscatine
- UT Carlee Sloan, SOPH, Winfield-Mount Union
- UT Jayde Eberhardt, SOPH, Mediapolis
Second Team South Division:
- P Mary Hellige, FR, Holy Trinity
- C Halo Arrowood, JR, Central Lee
- C Miranda Richards, SR, Danville
- IF Sofie Reighard, JR, New London
- IF Daly Brisby, SR, Central Lee
- IF Morgan Waste, JR, Danville
- OF Makalya Morrison, FR, Central Lee
- OF Marah Hartrick, JR, New London
- UT Elly Manning, FR, New London
- UT Andrea Benner, SR, Central Lee
- UT, Ava Smith, SOPH, Danville