Search Warrant Executed

On December 17, 2018, at approximately 7:00AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 700 block of North Broadway St. in Mount Pleasant. The search warrant is part of an ongoing counterfeit U.S. Currency investigation. No other details will be released at this time and charge(s) are pending. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted in execution of the warrant.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage vigilance when receiving/accepting cash and look for any potential counterfeit signs. As always, please report any suspicious and/or counterfeit money to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and/or your local Law Enforcement agency.